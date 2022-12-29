BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State running back, Isaiah Ifanse, has entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.
Ifanse announced his move on Twitter Thursday, thanking his teammates and BobcatNation for their support.
The following is a statement from Ifanse shared to his Twitter:
“I'd like to thank Montana State University and Coach Vigen for pushing me to become a better player and person everyday. I'd also like to thank Coach Choate's staff for being the first to take a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play in Bozeman.
To my teammates I love you guys and some of the adversity we endured throughout my 5 years, I'll forever be grateful. The lifelong relationships that have been built will be cherished, and the way you treated me like family since day 1 will never be forgotten.
To BobcatNation thank you, the support throughout the years has been nothing less than amazing. You guys have always been supportive of the program in anyway you guys could.
With that being said after some conversations with my family and mentors I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.
Sko cats
-Zay”
THANK YOU BOZEMAN❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWTcQnKdJa— Isaiah Ifanse (@IsaiahIfanse) December 29, 2022