BOZEMAN, Mont. - Amidst officials making wagers for this Saturday’s FCS National Championship game in Texas, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado and president of North Dakota State University, Dean Bresciani have set up their own wager.
So what’s on the line for the universities’ presidents? Weaning each other’s school colors.
"President Bresciani is a great colleague and a dear friend," Cruzado said. "Because of that friendship I only want what is best for him: wearing the blue and gold of Montana State. It will look so good on him."
Bresciani returned the ribbing: "I expect nothing less than another Bison championship and look forward to seeing Dr. Cruzado in green and gold to celebrate our ninth championship title."
In addition, the schools’ vice presidents of research are also putting something on the line.
Jason Carter, Montana State vice president of research, economic development and graduate education, and Colleen Fitzgerald, vice president of research for NDSU, are wagering a visit to each other's campuses to see their research enterprises.