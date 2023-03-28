In a tweet on Tuesday night, Bobcats star guard Darian White announced she was entering the transfer portal ahead of her final year of eligibility this season.
Thank you Bobcat nation🤍 pic.twitter.com/HLgnJV0JMN— 🦋🦋 (@darian_white03) March 29, 2023
White celebrated Senior Night and it was assumed this past season would be her last with the Bobcats, but with the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, she is choosing to continue her stellar career elsewhere.
The list of accolades for White is long: she was the Big Sky Tournament MVP in 2022 en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
White finishes her MSU career as the third all-time leading scorer in program history, and is the first player in Big Sky history to reach 1,500 career points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals.
She is one of just three players to play in the conference who has won the Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and one of just seven women to earn all-Big Sky honors four times.
White started every possible game she could while at MSU, 117 in all. She led the team in scoring each of the past three seasons.
White is a Boise, Idaho native and was also named the 2019 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year.