As the transfer portal continues to spin across the landscape of college football, this week former Montana State placekicker Blake Glessner announced his commitment to join the program at UCLA.
Excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/5DLo9hyZ8d— Blake Glessner (@blake_glessner) January 2, 2023
Glessner announced his decision to join the Bruins via Twitter on Monday; he had announced his decision to enter the portal just two days prior.
This past season as a sophomore in Bozeman, Glessner converted a program record 24 field goals out of 30 attempts, including a pair of made field goals from 50 yards out or longer. He also made 71-of-73 attempts on PATs, helping him set a new MSU Bobcats single-season scoring record of 143 total points.
The Woodinville, Washington product also averaged over 60 yards per kickoff and his 66 touchbacks were the most in all of FCS football.