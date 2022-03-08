The following is a release from the Big Sky Conference:
BOISE, Idaho (March 8, 2022) – Leading the Montana State Bobcats to their first Big Sky Conference Regular Season Championship in 20 years, head coach Danny Sprinkle has been named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Sprinkle was the winner by a unanimous decision.
Being hired in 2019, Sprinkle has led the Bobcats to an unprecedented turnaround. His squad finished this regular season 24-7, and won an impressive .800 percent of their league games, going 16-4.
They secured the No. 1 overall seed in Boise and the outright regular season championship by winning their final three contests.
Just two years ago, the Bobcats went just over .500, and have done nothing but rise up the conference rankings since.
The All-Conference and Individual Awards are voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches. Coaches are unable to vote for players from their own teams.
Big Sky Conference action will continue on Wednesday, as the First Round of the men’s championship gets underway from Idaho Central Arena.