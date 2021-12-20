MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks expected to join Colorado State

Just two days after Montana State football won their FCS semifinal game and punched their ticket to the national championship, it's being reported that MSU's defensive coordinator Freddie Banks will be leaving the program after the championship game.
The news was first reported by FootballScoop on Monday afternoon that Banks will be hired as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State. Jay Norvell just took over as head coach for the Rams earlier this month and it appears he wants Banks to lead his defense in Fort Collins.
Sources: Colorado State planning to hire Freddie Banks as defensive coordinator https://t.co/YKuzxU0423— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 20, 2021
Banks previously coached alongside Norvell at Nevada in 2020 before joining Brent Vigen's staff in Bozeman this past season.
This season the Montana State defense was terrific under Banks' guidance, leading the Big Sky Conference in scoring defense and ranking second in the league in yards allowed.