BOZEMAN- The 5th day of fall football camp brings us an emphasis on one of the more important positions on this Bobcat team, running back. Last year, Montana State ran for nearly double the amount of passing yards (4,266 yds vs 2281 yds) and triple the number of touchdowns (45 TD's vs 17 TD's). With the early talk in camp of the quarterbacks being asked to develop as passers, the running back position will be an important key for this Bobcat offense.
Those rushing numbers are a bit skewed, since Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers combined for 32 of the teams 45 rushing touchdowns. These are two dynamic and electric dual-threat style quarterbacks of course, but the need to run the football with them pressed on as the injuries piled up in the backfield. Ultimately, the Bobcats want to sustain as much health as possible for the longevity of their season, which could be running the quarterbacks less.
This running back room is as healthy as every headed into 2023 fall camp, creating excitement, competition, edge, optimism and depth at fall camp. "We’ve got more numbers than we've ever had, and we've got guys with experience that'll be able to rotate, and we run the ball a lot. So, we're going to need everybody.” Said Senior running back Lane Sumner.
You obviously can't control health, injuries are part of the game, even though no one wants to see someone get hurt. This room being as healthy as it is, allows this offense to explore areas that they simply haven't in the last few years. “Really deep. You know, we've got Lane, I think he is the oldest guy in there. He’s coming back. He's healthy again. Julius, coming in. You know, adding to that room. I’m liking what I’m seeing from that room, and they’ve been doing a great job.” Said Senior quarterback Sean Chambers.
With that health and depth, brings competition. Montana State brought in Wisconsin Junior, Julius Davis. The 5'10 199 Lb transfer believes that the depth the Bobcats have, is what will separate them at a national level. “Everybody has to play their part. We all have the same end goal." Said Davis. He continued, "So, it doesn't matter. No one is... The egos aren't there. I would say that the egos aren't there. We all have the same goal. We share the same goal." That goal of course is to win a national championship.
The Bobcats lost all-time rushing leader Isiah Ifanse to the transfer portal, but they bring back 5'10 188 Lb Junior, Elijah Elliott. Elliott led the backfield in rushing last season, gaining 726 yards. Marqui Johnson was another speedster that can really change the pace of the game, but he is officially a wide receiver. We've talked about all camp thus far, maybe this is the opportunity for a true freshman to step up at the running back position.
Size and speed are two things that have really stood out so far with the incoming freshman. One of those being a 5'11 207 Lb running back from Seattle, Washington. "I think there's some guys physically that can maybe make that transition. I know a guy like, Scottre Humphrey is going to be in the mix just physically. He's that type of a young athlete.” Humphrey was the first gold helmet (freshman) we all looked at and said, "who's that?"
There are a total of 4 running backs who are in the mix for that starting position come the first game. There is no doubt we could see a mix of some freshman as well, but the biggest key is the depth of this room. The healthier the running backs, the more explosive and dynamic this Bobcat offense will be in 2023.