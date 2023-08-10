BOZEMAN- The Montana State Bobcats lost one of the top kickers in all the Big Sky Conference last year in Blake Glessner. So, how do the Bobcats fill this hole? Well, how about going right back to where they lost Glessner, the transfer portal, and bringing in one of the biggest kickers in school history.
Montana State may have struck gold with the newly acquired Brendan Hall. Hall stands at 6'9, 232 pounds, which clearly gives him a leg up on the competition. I had to go there. Whether it's kicking field goals or drilling these high lofted spiral punts, the sound the ball makes when it connects with Hall's foot is simply different.
I'm not sure how many schools come into camp with this much excitement and chatter about a kicking transfer, but Montana State and the media can't stop talking about him. We spoke with Head Coach Brent Vigen about Hall and so far, he's living up to the expectations. “He's you know, I think everything we thought as far as is his leg strength. So, you know, kicking off he has experience in games kicking off for two seasons. From what I've seen that looks every bit as impressive as we thought it would.” Said Head Coach Brent Vigen.
Impressive is an understatement. I will speak for all the media members in attendance when I say we are all in awe of Hall. He kicks 40-45 yards field goals over the net at Bobcat Stadium, drilling the scoreboard. We all stood inside the stadium for nearly 30 minutes, just to get a glimpse at what he can do.
Hall transferred to Montana State from SMU, where he spent the last two seasons. Brendan had offers from many different power five schools but felt that Montana State was the right fit. "Great coaching staff, a great engineering school, and a chance to, like, grow and learn more about myself in a place that's far away from home. And that's different, that I've never been to before.” Said Hall. We all know he will experience "different" when the middle to end of October comes.
Head Coach Brent Vigen is impressed with the amount of leg strength Hall has, especially after seeing it in person. That's not all though, Vigen loves the work ethic that Hall is bringing to this program. "Very determined young man and very much about the craft of specialist kicking, punting and in his case, he's doing three different things. It's not just two so, excited to see what he can do on a day-to-day basis."
We haven't seen him back up to the long distances yet, but I'll leave you with this. I asked Hall what the furthest kick he had ever connected on, and he said in practice, he's split the uprights from 75-yards away. We could be seeing a kicking phenom in the making.