BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State football defensive coordinator, Willie Mack Garza, is suspended for one game against Weber State Dec. 3, the FCS second round playoff.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen made the announcement in a press release from MSU saying the the suspension is a personal reason, and he will provide no more information.
"We all have a responsibility to each other to our team to our university to our community to make decisions with all of those entities in mind, and Coach Garza failed to do so and because of that will be serving a one game suspension on Saturday, and that's all I am going to comment on it at this point," Vigen told us. "Bobby Daly will call defense on Saturday and we'll move forward from here."