BOZEMAN- From Troy Andersen a few years ago to Callahan O'Reilly Last year, Montana State has produced top tier talent at the linebacker position. Heading into this spring, who will emerge as yet another star among the many great Montana State linebackers? Well, the buzz around the team and based on performance from last year says it could be a guy by the name of Danny U.
Danny Uluilakepa is a 6’1 junior linebacker from Puyallup, Washington. Uluilakepa was second on the team in tackles last year behind Callahan O’Reilly. Now in his 2nd year under defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, Danny U has a lot better understanding of the defensive scheme as a whole.
"I Feel a lot more comfortable in the defense. Said Uluilakepa. "Really just fine tuning in like everyone's jobs, just learning what everyone else does is really helping me."
Some may question the depth of this Montana State linebacking core, but if you ask Danny, the people that they lost gives the opportunity for new people to rise and fill in.
"I feel like we have good depth. We just need our guys to step up." Said Danny. "And I feel like we got guys stepping up. We got we got Neil Daly. He's working really hard. And McCade, so a lot of guys stepping up.” Said Danny.
McCade referring to the brother of standout Montana State Linebacker Callahan O'Reilly. Pretty big shoes to fill, considering Cal left Montana State with over 270 tackles, 15 of those for loss, 4 sacks and 6 career interceptions.
Who will we see breakout into yet another star linebacker? Perhaps we will see some standout performances at the spring football game, April 22nd, at Bobcat Stadium.