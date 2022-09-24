The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as Eastern Washington hosted Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year.
A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Bobcats answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown scamper from Eljiah Elliott, immediately followed by an EWU counter punch with another Micah Smith scoring run, this time from 28 yards out to put Eastern on top 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.
MSU cut the deficit to 14-10 on their next drive thanks to a successful 37-yard field goal from Blake Glessner. However disaster would strike on the next Bobcats possession when quarterback Tommy Mellott was hit as he was sliding and his head hit the turf violently. After spending several minutes on the ground, Mellott would walk off the field with help from trainers, suffering from an apparent concussion/head injury.
Sean Chambers replaced Mellott at QB, leading the Cats down the field for a touchdown drive with R.J. Fitzgerald's touchdown run from 13 yards away give Montana State their first lead of the game 17-14. That advantage would be short-lived however, as EWU quarterback Gunner Talkington connected with Efton Chism III on a yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles back up 21-17 midway through the second quarter.
The offensive onslaught would continue on MSU's next drive with Sean Chambers finding Willie Patterson for the 5-yard touchdown, putting the Bobcats back in front 24-21 with seven minutes left to play in the second quarter. That score would hold up for the remainder of the first half.