If you look at successful football offenses at any level, it's really pretty simple, reliability at the quarterback position wins football games. Now most of those programs have one quarterback leading the way, but Montana State isn't most. The Bobcats have two dynamic signal callers.
One of them is junior Tommy Mellott, who earned second team all-conference honors last season, while the other is last season's Big Sky Newcomer of the Year Sean Chambers. Those two quarterbacks combined for 32 of the team's 45 rushing touchdowns last season, creating one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire country. Expectations will only be raised in year two together, but these two are being asked to develop as passers as well.
"Taking off and running is a strength of theirs, but you want them to sit back there and progress through our reads," explained Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. "I thought Tommy really grew in the spring and I think that's continued. And, you know while Sean was not there in the spring I think he's taken that to heart as well."
One of the main reasons that these two quarterbacks ran so much last fall was the injuries that were sustained to the team's running backs. But now with the RB room healthy, that should lead ot less designed quarterback runs. However both will still use their athletic ability when the play presents itself.
"It's tough at times," said Chambers. "You know, we're runners and we like to run. We know we can get out of trouble with running. But you've got to practice it. You've got to practice how you're going to play. And sometimes in those situations you've got to get yourself out of trouble by throwing the ball. And so, practicing is the best way to do it."
"The defense always has seven or eight guys dropping and we only have four guys running routes," said Mellott. "So the numbers aren't always advantageous. So, you know, if you have that opportunity to run... very, very few times they account for that."
Some of the talk around fall camp has been the impressive weightlifting and speed of Tommy Mellott, paired possibly with a new nickname.
"He's a freak," said Julius Davis, a new running back for the Cats after transferring over from Wisconsin. "I call him Superman. That's my nickname for him."
"Superman is funny, I like Superman," said Bobcats wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. "I'm going to have to stick with that one. Ty (McCullouch) versus Tommy, we've seen it. He got embarrassed. Tommy killed him. I'm sorry. I said it on air looking at everybody. Tommy is a freak athlete. You do not want to race him."
"His acceleration is crazy," added wide receiver Marqui Johnson about Mellott's speed. "Like the first five yards is insane. Like he's able to pick up speed super-fast, that's because of his strength."
Bobcat fans will get their first chance to catch these quarterbacks in action on September 2 for MSU's season opening game against Utah Tech.