Montana State Bobcats are playing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders Friday.
Follow along here for score updates and download our app for push alerts.
End of first half
Texas Tech Red Raiders lead against the Montana State Bobcats 52 to 25 at the end of the first half.
Final
Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Montana State Bobcats 97 to 62
You can watch the Bobcat men’s team play against the No. 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders on TNT.
The following links were provided by Montana State University:
- Video (TV provider subscription required)
- Men’s game page on NCAA website
- MSU Athletics men’s basketball homepage