STANFORD, Calif. -- After spending Wednesday getting acquainted, the Montana State women's basketball team was ready to hit the court at Maples Pavillon on Thursday, as they get set for Friday night's game.
Both the Cardinal and Bobcats squads spent much of the morning watching film and were able to take the court in the afternoon. For Montana State, they're focused on enjoying and making the most of this experience, while also hoping to prove they're not just happy to be here.
"We're excited about the opportunity, but at the same time, we want to give them a great game," head coach Tricia Binford said Thursday.
"We want to come in, and like I said, play to our strengths and really get settled in. It's going to not only be going up against Tara [VanDerveer], whose resume speaks for itself, her team, but also this atmosphere on their home floor."
And for the players, they've been amazed by the fan support they have behind them on this trip, but also know the challenge they'll face tomorrow night...
"It's just a nice reminder knowing how much support you actually do have," MSU junior forward Kola Bad Bear said. "It gives you another reason to do good and perform well and get that chip on your shoulder to do it for everyone."
"Just their ability to execute everything," junior guard Darian White said about what stands out from the Cardinal.
"I think that they have their actions down to like a science. They are very...I don't want to say predictable in a bad way, but they're very consistent in what they do. They don't have a lot of mistakes on the board."
"They're led by an outstanding point guard that gets to the free throw line a lot," VanDerveer said about the Bobcats squad.
"They're really good shooters, inside outside game. They have depth, very well coached team, very scrappy, aggressive team.
Tipoff for Friday night is set for 8 p.m. MT, you can catch the game on ESPN2. And of course, we'll have updates on our nonstop news feed as well as on Twitter, @SWXMontana.