PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The Montana State women's basketball team touched down in the Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon as they get ready for their first round NCAA Tournament matchup with the top overall seed Stanford.
The team received a sendoff as they made their way from the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Wednesday morning to board buses en route to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. As the MSU Spirit Squad lined up on the south steps of the arena, the team walked out to cheers from fans, as well as a good luck chant from the American Indian Council.
MSU's traveling party took off from Bozeman at about 12:40 p.m. MST, landing in San Jose a couple hours later. From there, the team went to lunch and held a closed practice on Wednesday night, with tip-off now less than 48 hours away.
There has only been one upset in the history of the Women's NCAA Tournament where a No. 16 seed knocked off a No. 1.
24 years ago this week, legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer and No. 1 seed Stanford welcomed academic rival and No. 16 seed Harvard to Maples Pavillion in Palo Alto.
A couple hours later, Harvard advanced with a 71-67 win, shocking the college basketball world. Now, in a similar spot, the Bobcats hope to make history of their own later this week.
On Thursday, Bobcats junior guard Darian White and forward Kola Bad Bear are set to address the media at 4:45 Mountain time, with head coach Tricia Binford speaking shortly after 5 p.m. MT. After that, the Bobcats will practice 5:30-7 p.m. MT.
Tip-off against Stanford is Friday night at 8 p.m. MT, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2. You can find real-time updates on what the team is up to via our Nonstop News feed, as well as on Twitter @SWXMontana.