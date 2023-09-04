Scottre Humphrey Touchdown

Following his impressive collegiate debut on Saturday in which he recorded 14 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns, Scottre Humphrey has been named the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week by Stats Perform.

The Seattle, Washington product led MSU in both carries and rushing yards on a night when the Bobcats rushed for 407 yards on 53 carries as a team en route to their 63-20 victory over Utah Tech. According to MSU Sports Information, Humphrey becomes the first Bobcat true freshman to surpass the 100-yard mark or score three touchdowns in a season opener since at least World War II.

Montana State true freshman running back Scottre Humphrey talks about his standout performance in the Bobcats’ Gold Rush over Utah Tech on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.