Following his impressive collegiate debut on Saturday in which he recorded 14 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns, Scottre Humphrey has been named the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week by Stats Perform.
The Seattle, Washington product led MSU in both carries and rushing yards on a night when the Bobcats rushed for 407 yards on 53 carries as a team en route to their 63-20 victory over Utah Tech. According to MSU Sports Information, Humphrey becomes the first Bobcat true freshman to surpass the 100-yard mark or score three touchdowns in a season opener since at least World War II.
Bobcats strike first thanks to a long run from Scottre Humphrey, he would punch it in two plays later for the score. pic.twitter.com/YRDHH3Oycv— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023
Up the gut and untouched from 29 yards out, second score of the opening half for Scottre Humphrey who is up to 88 yards rushing already midway through the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/dvaKXAtM1l— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023
TD Montana State: Scottre Humphrey has his third TD of the day, this time a 9-yard rush to make it 42-10 MSU. 6:16 left to play in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/6hWP46gt2Z— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023