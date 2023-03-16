GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kansas State and Montana State hit the court at Greensboro Coliseum earlier today, and the Wildcats have a lot of players with size, but also a point guard in Markquis Nowell, a three time Big 12 Player of the Week, averaging 18 points and eight assists a game.
Combine him with 6’5 forward and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in Keyontae Johnson, who is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game, and the Wildcats will keep MSU's hands full.
“I noticed that in two games that we lost, we have 40 turnovers, which is unacceptable," Nowell said today. "And for us that's our biggest issue. So if we can, you know, control that which which I think we are because we want to win that bad, then we'll be successful.”
“We had a lot of turnovers the last two games," Johnson said. "So that's been our main focus. I'm just trying to get better and just guard without fouling and just protecting the ball and not trying to make the home run plays.”
As for the Bobcats, they held their press conference following Kansas State and they are ready. The confidence that Danny Sprinkle has instilled in these guys to believe that they can win. The Cats say they are prepared and they're using motivation from last year's loss to Texas Tech in the first round.
“I think we’re an aggressive team you know," senior Jubrile Belo said. "We are a big physical team. Well, we drive the ball hard. We made the right plays and, you know, we get to the line a lot.
"And that just because of us being aggressive, you know, we feed off our defense, we lock in on certain guys. And I think that's what gets us going the most is well again stops.”
“I have to piggyback off of JB [Jubrile Belo] so getting stops get to the line a lot," guard Darius Brown said about the keys to an MSU upset. "If we could balance that with a good shooting game, then I think we're going to be all right.”
The Bobcats will tip off with the Wildcats at 7:40 on Friday night, and SWX will have all your coverage on our NonStop Local app before and after the game.