FLAGSTAFF, Arizona- No. 9 Montana St. wins the toss, defers to the second half.
First play from scrimmage for the Lumberjacks, defensive end Brody Grebe comes up with the forced fumble.
Bobcat's first possession starts at the 16-yard line, punch it in after 4 plays. Tommy Mellott rolls out and finds R.J. Fitzgerald for the 4-yard score.
7-0 Bobcats.
NAU gets stopped on their next possession quickly and the Bobcats take advantage. Tommy Mellott with a 44-yard touchdown run, breaking 3 tackles on his way to the end zone. 14-0 Bobcats with 9:08 left in the 1st quarter.
Lumberjacks struggling on offense. Bobcat defense stepping up big early. Linebacker Callahan O'Reilly strip sacks NAU quarterback R.J. Martinez, Bobcats recover. 15 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 turnovers.
Tommy Mellott and Garrett Coon lead the Bobcat offense down the field, settle for a field goal. 11 play, 58-yard drive, spanning 4:21. Bobcats up 17-0. 3:41 left in the 1st quarter.
NAU answers with a quick 7 play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a 34-yard screen pass to Coleman Owen, from R.J. Martinez. 17-7 Bobcats.
End of the 1st quarter. 17-7 Bobcats.
Both offenses go three and out. Mellott taking some deep shots, but unable to connect. NAU with the ball from their own 11-yard line, 11:34 left in the half.
R.J. Martinez finds Coleman Owen for a 52-yard gain. NAU can't find the end-zone. Bobcat defense holds. NAU misses the 38-yard field goal. Bobcats take over on the NAU 21-yard line. 7:43 left in the half.
Bobcat drive stalls. Punt on 4th down. NAU's R.J. Martinez finds Hendrix Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown, on what looked like a confusion in coverage. PAT good. 17-14. Bobcats. 4:55 left in the first half.
Bobcat offensive drive stalls again after a Tommy Mellott sack, leaving 3rd and long. Bobcats punt, NAU taking over with 1:45 left in the half.
Coleman Owen with back-to-back big grabs for NAU. Over 100 yards receiving in the first half. NAU in the redzone. :41 left in the half.
Northern Arizona with a trick play for a 7-yard touchdown. Running back Xander Werner takes the sweep from R.J. Martinez, stops, finds his quarterback wide open in the endzone. 21-17 NAU :24 seconds left in the half.
Montana state with a strong start but Northern Arizona battles back to take a 21-17 lead into the half.
NAU 1st half stats:
Passing- R.J. Martinez- 18-25, 283 yds.
Rushing- 4 different running backs- 52 yds
Leading receiver- Coleman Owen- 5 catches for 144 yds, 1 TD.
Turnovers: 2 lost fumbles
MSU 1st half stats:
Passing- Tommy Mellott- 7-19, 54 yds.
Rushing- 5 different rushers for 158 yds.
Turnovers- 0
Final 4 drives- all punts.
Bobcats receive second half kickoff.
Tommy Mellot drives the Bobcats down the field for a 10 play, 74-yard drive, with Mellott taking it himself from 7 yards out. Willie Patterson contributing on a big 3rd down completion. Huge response out of the locker room for the Bobcats. 24-21 Bobcats. 9:38 left in the 3rd quarter.