FLAGSTAFF, Arizona - No. 3 Montana State Bobcats were able to secure a victory on the road against Northern Arizona, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner.
The Bobcat's defense started off hot on the first three NAU drives from scrimmage, forcing two fumbles and a three and out, resulting in 17 straight points for MSU. Tommy Mellott threw a touchdown and ran in another from 44-yards out and it was 17-0 Bobcats quickly.
However the Lumberjacks would score at the end of the first quarter and rode the momentum from there.
After two straight Bobcat punts, the Lumberjacks got going offensively. R.J. Martinez's 48-yard touchdown pass to Hendrix Johnson made it a 17-14 game.
Coleman Owen was a big spark for the Lumberjacks offense with over 100 receieving yards in the first half and 196 yards for the game.
NAU ran their own version of the "Philly Special", as Xander Werner took the handoff, planted, then found his quarterback in the endzone for a 21-17 halftime lead over Montana State.
The Bobcats came out of the locker room and answered the call immediately as a 7-yard touchdown run by Tommy Mellott capped off a 10 play, 74-yard drive to make it 24-21 Bobcats.
The Bobcat defense had a lot of chances to get stops but R.J. Martinez just wouldn't go away. He converted big 4th down after big 4th down and answered with a rushing touchdown of his own to give NAU the 28-24 lead.
There would be six lead changes in the second half. With the final one coming as the clock struck zero.
The biggest offensive play of the game from the Cats came in the final minute of regulation with the game tied 38-38. On a 3rd and 10 from deep in their own territory, Mellott rolled out of the pocket and found former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Taco Dowler for a 64-yard gain. That would lead to Blake Glessner converting a 24-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
No. 3 Montana State 8-1 (6-0) remains undefeated in conference play with wo games left. They will head to Cal Poly to take on the Mustangs, before the Brawl of the Wild against the Montana Grizzlies.
Northern Arizona 3-5 (2-3) will head to Northern Colorado before taking on Weber State at home.