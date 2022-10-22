BOZEMAN -- Bobcat fans have been getting used to Sean Chambers at quarterback spelling Tommy Mellott, but the peace of mind that comes with knowing Mellott can replace Chambers has to be reassuring for MSU fans.
Butte's native son threw for 140 yards, and rushed for 273, accounting for four touchdowns on the day as No. 3 Montana State stayed perfect in conference with a 43-38 win over No. 5 Weber State.
The Cats benefitted from four safeties off bad special teams snaps from the Wildcats, which set a new single-game FCS record. Nonetheless, they'll take the hard-fought win, in wild weather conditions on Saturday.
"Shoot if this team's not this team's not playoff ready at this point with what we've been through that's exactly what you want to see out of your teammates," safety Ty Okada said postgame.
"Your brothers just battling nothing everything is going to go your way so we showed a lot of resiliency and I'm super proud of our guys."
"The guys up front deserve all of the credit certainly for today," Mellott said postgame. "I broke a tackle to be honest with you they open up a lot of holes the tight ends as well the wide receivers they pride themselves on that so ya it definitely goes to those guys."
Montana State was able to benefit off 34 points in the middle two quarters of the game, and did just enough defensively to hold off the Wildcats in the closing minutes.
"All of our guys stepped up we had a long ways to go we pinned them down in there they made a couple of fourth down plays," head coach Brent Vigen said postgame.
"I thought Coach Garza really mixed it up well through that stretch and ultimately we got them off the field and were able to get in victory formation."
Next up for the Cats, they will enjoy the bye week before traveling to Northern Arizona on Nov. 5. Kickoff for that game is set at 2 p.m.