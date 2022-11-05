FLAGSTAFF, Arizona- No. 3 Montana St. Bobcats get a victory on the road against Northern Arizona, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner.
The Bobcat's defense started off hot on the first three NAU drives from scrimmage, forcing two fumbles and a three and out, resulting in 17 straight points. Tommy Mellott threw a touchdown and ran in another from 44-yards out and it was 17-0 Bobcats quickly.
Lumberjacks would get a score at the end of the 1st quarter and rode the momentum from there.
After two straight Bobcat punts, the Lumberjacks got going offensively. R.J. Martinez with another explosive play to Hendrix Johnson, a 48-yard touchdown and all of a sudden, it was 17-14.
Coleman Owen was a big spark for the Lumberjack offense with over 100 yards in the first half receiving and 196 yards for the game.
NAU ran their own version of the Philly Special, as Xander Werner took the handoff, planted, then found his quarterback for a 21-17 halftime lead.
Bobcats came out of the locker room and answered the call immediately. Tommy Mellott with a 7-yard touchdown after a 10 play, 74-yard drive and this is where the shootout began. 24-21 Bobcats.
Bobcat defense had a lot of chances to get stops but R.J. Martinez just wouldn't go away. He converted big 4th down after big 4th down and takes it in himself to give NAU the 28-24 lead.
Each team would exchange touchdowns heading late into the 4th quarter.
The Bobcats converted 2 different 4th down's and drove the ball down the field for a late touchdown. Taking the lead 38-35.
NAU wouldn't go away though as R.J. Martinez converted multiple 4th downs of his own and NAU tied the game at 38 with a 46-yard field goal.
The biggest play of the game came from Tommy Mellott. On a 3rd and 10 from deep in his own territory, Mellott rolls out of the pocket and finds former Gatorade Player of the Year Taco Dowler for a 64-yard gain. Setting up Blake Glessner for a 24-yard game winning field goal.
No. 3 Montana State 8-1 (6-0) remains undefeated with 2 games left. They will head to Cal Poly to take on the Mustangs, before the Brawl of the Wild against the Montana Grizzlies.
Northern Arizona 3-5 (2-3) will head to Northern Colorado before taking on Weber State at home.