San Luis Obispo, CA- Montana State went into Cal Poly and broke records against the Mustangs in a 72-28 rout.
The first possession for the Bobcats set the tone or the night. Elijah Elliott busted through the line for a 49-yard run, setting up Marqui Johnson for the 10-yard score.
Marqui Johnson came into this game with just over 80 total yards on the year. Tonight, was his night, as he carried the ball 13 times, for 242 yards and 4 touchdowns. Most of Johnson's damage came in the first half, as he was pulled in the second half due to the Cats big lead. He averaged a mind-blowing 18.6 yards a carry and over 23.2 yards per carry in the first half. Johnson said after the game when asked what he saw, "I saw a lot of green tonight."
Johnson wasn't the only one finding success running the ball, Garrett Coon went for the century mark and Elijah Elliott had 89 yards. The Bobcats rushing attack set the school record for yards in a game at 554 yards. The cats ended the game with 744 yards and averaged 10.3 yards a carry.
This game was decided early on, as the Cal Poly Mustangs had no answer for the Bobcat offense. The Cats went to halftime with a 51-14 lead and not much changed in the second half.
The Montana State defense was much improved from its game last week against the Lumberjacks, forcing a fumble and an interception and a defensive touchdown. The Cats had 6 tackles for loss, resulting in a loss of 37 yards and 43 solo tackles.
The Cal Poly Mustangs couldn't get anything going on offense and scored most of their points in the second half, against the Cats second-string players. The lone bright spot for the Mustang offense was freshman tight end Josh Cuevas. Cuevas caught 9 passes for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Montana State Bobcats put out a statement with a 72-28 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs, on their final road trip of the season. The Cats will now face the Montana Grizzlies in the Brawl of the Wild for share of the Big Sky Conference title next week in Bozeman.