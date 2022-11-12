San Luis Obispo, CA- Montana State facing the Cal Poly Mustangs on their final road game of the regular season.
Cal Poly gets the ball to start but is shut down by the Bobcat defense. A punt after a three and out.
Bobcat drive starts from their own 29-yard line.
After an 8 play, 42-yard drive, Bobcats settle for a field goal. 3-0 Bobcats with 7:12 left in the 1st quarter.
The Bobcat defense is showing up early in this one. Cal Poly punts after a 6 play, 17-yard drive.
Montana St. drives right down the field behind Elijah Elliott, who broke free for a big gain. Marqui Johnson then takes a handoff around the edge and stretches for the pylon, Bobcats touchdown. 10-0 Bobcats.
Ensuing possession for the Mustangs, Callahan O'reilly picks off Spencer Brasch and the Bobcat's get the ball back.
The next Bobcat Possession, Tommy Mellott drops back on 1st and 10 and finds Willie Patterson for a 30-yard gain down to the 1-yard line. On 2nd and goal, Derick Snell gets the handoff and walks into the endzone. 17-0 Bobcats.
Cal Poly fails to pick up a first down, Mustangs punt again after a three and out.
Bobcat drive starts at their own 31-yardline, Mellott hands off to Marqui Johnson and he explodes through the hole for a 71-yard touchdown. 24-0 all Bobcats in the 1st quarter.
The Mustangs respond with some trickery on their next drive, Spencer Brasch receives a throwback pass and picks up 34-yards. Two plays later, Brasch throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to his tight end Josh Cuevas. 24-7 Bobcats.
The Bobcats start their drive from the 25-yard line, Tommy Mellott takes off, breaks 3 tackles and picks up 63-yards. Montana St. fails to punch it in the endzone though, settle for a field goal. 27-7 Cats.
Cal Poly makes an interesting call on 4th and 4 from their own 38-yard line. Mustangs decide to go for it and get stuffed. Bobcats get the ball in Mustang territory. Mellott gives the handoff to Marqui Johnson, he makes two cuts and is gone. 36-yards to the endzone, Johnson's 3rd touchdown of the half. 34-7 Bobcats.
Cal Poly Mustangs next possession, Spencer Brasch is stripped and Ben Seymour scoops and scores from 26-yards out. 41-7 Bobcats with 8:05 left in the half.
Bobcats get the ball back and it's Marqui Johnson again. Johnson hits the hole, makes one cut and he shows off his speed for a 78-yard touchdown. He has 214 rushing yards in the first half. Bobcats dominating 48-7.
Cal Poly showing some life on their next drive, as Spencer Brasch finds a wide-open Josh Cuevas for a 34-yard Mustang touchdown. Cuevas' second touchdown of the half. 48-14 Cats.
The Montana State Bobcats convert a field goal as time expires in the half, leading 51-14.
The Montana State Bobcats get the ball to start the second half and Sean Austin is your new quarterback. Marqui Johnson with two big runs to start the drive, 19-yards and 10-yards. Elijah Elliott gets the drive into Mustang territory with a 19-yard run. Sean Austin drops back and finds Aiden Garrigan for a 7-yard touchdown. 58-14 Cats.
The Cal Poly Mustangs respond immediately as Spencer Brasch finds Troy Fletcher and Josh Cuevas for big gains. The Mustangs then use Fletcher in the backfield, and he finds the endzone from 1-yard out. 58-21 Bobcats.
The Bobcats fire right back with Clevan Thomas Jr. Thomas catches a screen pass, breaks a tackle and takes off down the sideline for 58-yards. Garrett Coon punched it in from 8-yards out a few plays later, to give the Bobcats a 65-21 lead.
Cal Poly continues to put points on the board against the second-string defense of the Bobcats. Spencer Brasch finds Zedakiah Centers in the back of the endzone for a 23-yard touchdown. 65-28 Bobcats.