No. 3 Montana State falls 20-16 to No. 1 South Dakota State in frenetic finish

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- They'll be talking about this ending for a while.
In a showdown that lived up to the hype, No. 1 South Dakota State escaped with a 20-16 win over No. 3 Montana State.
A would-be walk-off touchdown pass from Sean Chambers to Clevan Thomas Jr. with less than five seconds to play was waved off by review after initially being ruled a touchdown on the field.
A subsequent 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on MSU pushed the Cats back to the SDSU 39-yard line, and the game ended on an incomplete pass short of the end zone.
The chaotic end-of-game sequence started with a 24-yard Brendan Hall field goal for MSU, which gave them a 16-13 lead with 2:04 to play.
It would be a short-lived lead though, as SDSU's Mark Gronowski completed a 40-yard pass to Grahm Goering, and Gronowski found Griffin Wilde on the ensuing play for a 35-yard touchdown, which proved to be the winning score.
Earlier in the quarter, Mark Gronowski's touchdown pass to Zach Heins gave the Jackrabbits their first lead of the game, putting them ahead 13-10.
MSU responded with a blocked punt by Julius Davis, which set up a Brendan Hall 19-yard field goal to tie the game at 13.
Montana State's defense set the tone early in the game by slowing the Jackrabbits attack.
By forcing a fumble and a pair of sacks, the Cats defense set up a pair of scoring drives in the first half. In the opening 30 minutes, MSU controlled the game on the ground, with 118 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. They possessed the ball for 20 of the opening 30 minutes.
After MSU went three and out to start the game, the Jackrabbits gave the ball back. Danny Uliulakepa forced the ball after sacking SDSU QB Mark Gronowski, and Nolan Askelson jumped on the loose ball for the Cats.
Following the turnover, MSU responded by driving down the field and Sean Chambers capped the drive with a 2-yard rushing TD to strike first.
After forcing a SDSU punt, Brendan Hall split the uprights with a 27-yard field goal. Montana State drove 47 yards in 12 plays to set up the 6'9 kicker's attempt.
Both offenses punted on their ensuing drives before the Jackrabbits ran out of time to end the first half.
SDSU came out of the locker room ready to roll, driving for a Mark Gronowski 20-yard TD run to make it 10-7 MSU. The Jacks drove 75 yards in seven plays, chewing up 4:11 of game time.