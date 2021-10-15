No. 9 Bobcats Defeat No. 19 Weber State 13-7

It was a defensive slugfest Friday night in Ogden, Utah as Montana State prevailed 13-7 over Weber State in a battle of two teams ranked top 20 in the FCS.
Weber State took their opening drive of the game 97 yards down the field and capped it off with a 9-yard touchdown run from Josh Davis to take an early 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
The Bobcats would respond late in the opening quarter with 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Matthew McKay to tie the game up 7-7.
Neither team would find paydirt the rest of the game as a pair of field goals from MSU's Blake Glessner in the third quarter would be the only other points on the board Friday night.
Montana State improves to 6-1 on the season with a 4-0 conference record. Weber State drops to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league games.