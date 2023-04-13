BOZEMAN- Elijah Elliott is a 5'10, 188-pound junior linebacker from Portland, Oregon. After Isiah Ifanse sat most of the season recovering from injury, Elliott put up strong numbers at the running back position for MSU. He carried the ball 118 times, for 726 yards, but only saw the endzone 1 time. That may be due to the fact that the Bobcats had one of the most prolific rushing attacks at the quarterback position as well.
This year though, things could be different on the offensive side of the ball. How you ask? Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen has hinted at the fact that we could see Tommy adding the ability to be a pocket passer to his game. How does that relate to Elliott? Well, the higher level of passing attack and less calls of the quarterback read option, would give guys like Elliott more touches in game, and more opportunities on the goal line.
Coach Vigen has also expressed that MSU likes the running back by committee, but we wouldn't be surprised if MSU kept rolling with the hot hand, if Elliott gets off to a hot start. This Spring, he is already proving that he belongs at the top of the depth chart, not just in the way he carries himself at practice, but performance in the first scrimmage. He out touched (13) and out gained (58) each one of his running mates. At practice, he passes the eye test in his size, strength, agility, elusiveness and his speed through the hole.
Now, is this an overreaction on a Thursday in April? Maybe. Come April 22nd though, keep your eyes on number 11 Elijah Elliott and see for yourself. He could be the next big name at the running back position for the Montana State Bobcats.