BOZEMAN- The Countdown is officially on to Bobcat Stadium being lit up in a sea of gold. The countless hours in the classroom, weightroom and on the practice field, all lead to one thing for Montana State, game day. A game that's been sold out for months is finally upon us. It's a gold rush kind of Saturday.
Montana State comes in with some question marks in the secondary, with Ty Okada and James Campbell now departed, a plethora of Bobcats will have to step up. "I suspect that we're going to, you know play probably five Corners, which is a good thing. We've sometimes played three, most times played two from week to week, so to have the thought that you can play five, so the two deep, plus Devin Davis that's exciting.” Said head coach Brent Vigen. A group that he has been excited about all fall camp, gets their opportunity to shine this afternoon.
The Bobcats are coming off a Big-Sky Conference title last season, paired with an FCS semi-final appearance. A successful season for most, but after an FCS National Championship the year before, the loss to SDSU left the Bobcats wanting more. After giving up over 280 yards on the ground to South Dakota State, this defensive line group has used that loss as motivation. "We remember that every day in the weight room. We always talk about it in meetings to not let that happen again. So, we're getting after it. We put weight on, we put on some muscle. So, we're trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. So, we don't want that to happen again.” said senior defensive end Ben Seymour.
The week two matchup with SDSU will be a good one no doubt, but before they get there, these Bobcats are focused on all things Utah Tech. A team replacing a thousand-yard rusher, receiver and quarterback, but even without that talent, it doesn't mean they won't be just as talented. “They were very, very prolific at times on offense. Now, none of those guys are back, but you got to assume that they can plug some guys in to do some of the same things.” Said Brent Vigen.
Gold Rush is upon us Bobcat fans. College football is back in Bozeman, with kick-off scheduled at 6 p.m. from Bobcat Stadium.