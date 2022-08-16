MISSOULA -- One of Montana's highest-rated recruits announced where he's heading next year, as Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to Montana State.
Jones made it official via Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bound for Bozeman in spite of offers from rival Montana and Columbia, among interest from others.
The senior standout running back is ranked as a three-star recruit on 24/7 Sports and ran for 912 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He finished with almost 1,300 all-purpose yards as Sentinel won their second straight Class AA state championship.
Only Reed Harris from Great Falls High and Jacob Anderson from Billings West are rated higher in the state for the 2023 signing class. Harris is committed to Boston College, while Anderson is heading to Oregon State.