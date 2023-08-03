BOZEMAN- There are three words you're going to hear a lot over the next month and its football is back. Reigning Big Sky conference champions Montana State opens up day one of fall camp here at Bobcat Stadium. The attitude around campus is excitement, but also determined to prove how good this team really is.
We spoke with Bobcat junior defensive tackle Blake Schmidt, who couldn't wait to get back on the field. "Man, the jitters are going. I couldn't sleep last night so yeah it was it was fun. It was fun to finally get back out here. And put to work what we've been working on in the weight room and all summer long." said Schmidt.
When you're cooped up in the weight room and classroom studying film all summer long, one can only imagine the feeling of being back on the field. One that is filled with emotions for the players, but also a big day for the coaching staff. "You know, it's exciting to be back out in the field and get a chance to, you know, see the work that's been put in over the last three months in play." Said Montana State Head Coach Brent Vigen. Vigen continued, "It was a fun day. And I think the energy like it should be, is great. The effort was great on the first day and now we've got to find a way to keep stacking these days up.”
The first practice just 31 days ahead of the week one matchup with Utah Tech is in the books. One of the biggest keys for this team heading into fall camp, is managing expectations. Considering that this team is picked by the coaches and the media to finish atop the Big Sky Conference once again. "The predictions, all that doesn't mean anything if you're not willing to put the work in. So, you know, it's about being humble enough, I guess, to go out and do that every day, uncomfortable enough to know that just because we're predicted to do something, nothing is guaranteed.” said Vigen.
We had the opportunity to speak with the offensive lineman about fall camp and expectations, quickly learning that this is an all or nothing group. Literally. "Expectations, you know, being ready, number one, that's all based off last year's team, that's based off last year's numbers." Said Bobcat junior center Justus Perkins, while being surrounded by the entire O-line. Yes, we will have a story on that. Perkins continued, "We're still going to stay hungry. So, I've got to be able to go out there and get done what we have to do. You know, obviously, that was just day one. We still have 20 or so practices left before we get to our first game. Even so, we still have a lot of work to do."
One of the biggest takeaways or surprises I took away from day one, is the size of some of these incoming freshmen. Some of which, could make a big impact on this team right away. The other thing of note, the speed of Ty McCullouch. Head coach Brent Vigen spoke about this on media day, but to see it in person, is a whole different story.
We will have more coverage from Montana State Bobcat Football Fall Camp, as day number two rolls along tomorrow.