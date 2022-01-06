FRISCO, Texas. -- Montana State will of course be representing Bobcat fans, but they won't just be representing the blue and gold but the Big Sky Conference as a whole. When you dive into the numbers, the conference hasn't really had as much success in the national title game as you might expect.
The FCS Playoffs started back in 1978 with just four teams. As the years went on, they kept expanding. They went to eight teams in 1981, 12 in 1982, 16 in 1986, 20 in 2010 and then the current 24 in 2014.
Despite all of that, the Big Sky has only had 12 trips to the championship game - half of those coming from Montana - the conference hasn't won a championship since Eastern Washington won in 2010.
Big Sky Senior Assoc. Commissioner Jon Kasper says having a member team compete for the national title is a big deal, even if they don't benefit financially like the FBS conferences do.
"Well I wish I could tell you there is this big financial win fall and Montana State does too but that's not how it works at the FCS level," Kasper said.
"Really it's about the pride of your conference and the respect you gain nationally, and we think we are the best conference in the country and this would help prove that."
Perhaps one reason the Big Sky hasn't seen as many title game appearances as you would expect, especially in the last decade, is because the lack of getting the top seeds.
Which could be in part because of the depth of the conference undermining it's own power. Winning road games in the FCS Playoffs is rare, which makes MSU's win against Sam Houston State in Texas that much more impressive and Kasper is hoping for another Lone Star State win.
"To slay the big bad Bison it would be huge," Kasper said.
"They have a chance to go do this and I think it would be great for the FCS and awesome for the Big Sky conference to win another championship."