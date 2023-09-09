Montana State tied with South Dakota State at 13 in fourth quarter

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota State and Montana State are tied at 13 in the fourth quarter.
Mark Gronowski's touchdown pass to Zach Heins gave the Jackrabbits their first lead of the game.
MSU responded with a blocked punt by Julius Davis, which set up a Brendan Hall 19-yard field goal to tie the game at 13.
By forcing a fumble and a pair of sacks, the Cats defense set up a pair of scoring drives. Offensively, MSU is controlling the game on the ground, with 118 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.
After MSU went three and out to start the game, the Jackrabbits gave the ball back. Danny Uliulakepa forced the ball after sacking SDSU QB Mark Gronowski, and Nolan Askelson jumped on the loose ball for the Cats.
Following the turnover, MSU responded by driving down the field and Sean Chambers capped the drive with a 2-yard rushing TD to strike first.
After forcing a SDSU punt, Brendan Hall split the uprights with a 27-yard field goal. Montana State drove 47 yards in 12 plays to set up the 6'9 kicker's attempt.
Both offenses punted on their ensuing drives before the Jackrabbits ran out of time to end the first half.
SDSU came out of the locker room ready to roll, driving for a Mark Gronowski 20-yard TD run to make it 10-7 MSU. The Jacks drove 75 yards in seven plays, chewing up 4:11 of game time.