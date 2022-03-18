The Bobcats were unable to crack the scoreboard until the second quarter on Friday night, losing 78-37 at the hands of Stanford in their opening round game of the women's NCAA Tournament in Palo Alto, California.
The 1-seed Cardinal looked every bit the part of a national championship contending team as they led the Bobcats 20-0 at the end of the opening quarter, and held a 41-12 advantage heading into halftime.
The play of the night, possibly in the entire country, belonged to Stanford's Francesca Belibi. In the second quarter she blocked a Bobcats shot at the 3-point line and then proceeded to drove the length of the floor and throw down a one-handed dunk. It was the third dunk of her career and the first dunk by a women in the NCAA Tournament since Brittney Griner in 2013. It's just the third time ever, along with Candace Parker accomplishing the same feat back in 2006.
Taylor Janssen scored 12 points to lead Montana State, who shot just 23 percent from the floor in the game. The lop-sided loss caps off what was yet another terrific season for head coach Tricia Binford and the Bobcats who this season won their fourth league championship in the last seven years.