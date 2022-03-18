SAN DIEGO - Montana State scored the first points of the game on Friday morning, but from there it was all Red Raiders.
Texas Tech, the #3 seed in the West Region answered with a 10-0 run and would never trail again as they roll to a 97-62 victory over the Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Red Raiders are known for their defense and that was evident in Friday's matchup. Their length and speed made it difficult for MSU to get a good shot up, and in the first half they were often forced to attempt something late in the shot clock.
"That's an elite defensive team," said Bobcats senior point guard Xavier Bishop. "Their fives are able to guard small fast players like me and they make everything tough."
That effort was complimented by one of the best shooting performances in NCAA history by Texas Tech. The Red Raiders shot 66.7% from the field and made 12 of 20 attempted 3-pointers. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams both led Texas Tech with 20 points.
"This is the first time I've seen my play card all night, I felt like they were guarding me," said MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle after the game. "I couldn't even see my play card. They're the best defense in the country for a reason. They make every catch hard, they contest almost every shot, they made it really difficult for us. When they started the game they made their first 10 out of 14, I don't know if anyone in the tournament will beat them if they shoot the ball that well."
Texas Tech advances to play either #6 Alabama or #11 Notre Dame in the second round.
The Bobcats end their historic year as Big Sky Regular Season and Conference Champions with a 27-8 overall record and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. Head Coach Danny Sprinkle was a player on that team 26 years ago who fell to Syracuse in the opening round as a #13 seed.
Montana State was led by 12 points from Xavier Bishop.