SAN DIEGO- Montana State scored the first points of the game on Friday morning, but from there it was all Red Raiders.
Texas Tech, the #3 seed in the West Region answered with a 10-0 run and would never trail again as they roll to a 97-62 victory over the Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Red Raiders are known for their defense and that was evident in Friday's matchup. Their length and speed made it difficult for MSU to get a good shot up, and in the first half they were often forced to attempt something late in the shot clock.
That effort was complimented by one of the best shooting performances in NCAA history by Texas Tech. The Red Raiders shot 66.7% from the field and made 12 of 20 attempted 3-pointers. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams both led Texas Tech with 20 points.
Texas Tech advances to play either #6 Alabama or #11 Notre Dame in the second round.
The Bobcats end their historic year as Big Sky Regular Season and Conference Champions with a 27-8 overall record and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. Head Coach Danny Sprinkle was a player on that team 26 years ago who fell to Syracuse in the opening round as a #13 seed.
Montana State was led by 12 points from Xavier Bishop.