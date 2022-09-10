Montana State set the tone early Saturday afternoon against Morehead State, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead.
The Bobcats stretched that advantage to 28-0 on the final play of the opening quarter, when freshman Taco Dowler returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.
Cats quarterback Tommy Mellott kept the points coming on their first possession of the second quarter, completing a pass to Derryk Snell for a 9-yard TD to make it a 35-0 game.
The Eagles would get on the board midway through the second quarter on a successful 40 yard field goal from Nathan Hazlett, cutting the deficit to 35-3.
Montana State would once again find paydirt on their first possession of the third quarter, with Tommy Mellott finding Willie Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown, upping their lead to 42-3.
The Bobcats kept pouring it on from there, scoring on their second possession of the second half when quarterback Sean Chambers broke free for a 55 yard touchdown run, upping the lead to 49-6.