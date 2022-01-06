FRISCO, TEXAS- For many fans and many staff members at Montana State University this is their first rodeo with the national championship but not Debbie Pratt, she’s been through it once before.
Pratt is from Lewistown, and she says that she thinks come Friday things will start to feel real.
She says the energy is definitely on its way and she says that energy is something that the team needs to carry with them through the game.
For her, coming to MSU games is a family experience and she does it with her brother and her sister-in-law, she says growing up in Montana she’s always been a bobcats fan.
But as for what it felt like last time, she said the excitement was electric.
“My brother and my sister-in-law went to school at MSU, they are alumni,” Pratt said, “I’ve just even before then always been a bobcats fan, since 84 the first time they went, that was very amazing, I was in high school so it was something I remember pretty vividly.. but I’m not going to give my age away… but it was amazing and I hope they do it again on Saturday.”
Pratt said she made it here with no problems on the travel front, but she allowed for extra time and turned this into a mini vacation.