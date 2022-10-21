For the first time in the history of Bobcat Stadium, third-ranked Montana State Football is hosting a top-five FCS regular season matchup against fifth-ranked Weber State. The Bobcats are 6-1, but Coach Vigen says there is a reason why the Wildcats are undefeated at 6-0.
"They're solid in every area if not really good in every area," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "You know it's going to take a great effort by us, we're really going to have to be zeroed in on what we need to do and do it as fast as we can."
Offensively, the Blue and Gold plan to quickly get ahead of arguably the best defense in the conference. The Wildcats' D is ranked either first or second in nearly every statistical category in the Big Sky.
"All their dbs (defensive backs) are very highly touted with all of their stats and picks," Cats senior wideout Willie Patterson said. "They run a lot of man coverage so we know on the outside we're going to have to win some matchups."
As for the Bobcats' defense they are preparing for a dynamic Wildcats' offense that has outscored their opponents on average nearly 28 points per game.
"I think their quarterback is playing really well," Vigen said. "They're throwing the ball better and differently than they did last year, they have a good receiving core, they have good tight ends, they're playing three tailbacks right now and I think they all have their different style."
Though the Purple and White have a versatile style on both sides of the ball, the top in the Big Sky Bobcats' play depends less on their opponents.
"It's about us," Cats redshirt freshman defensive end, Kenneth Eiden IV said. "Making sure we do our part, we are aggressive, we prepare well and we focus on making sure every single snap is the best snap it can be."
The Bobcats kickoff against the Wildcats on Saturday, October 22 at Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m.