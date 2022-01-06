FRISCO, TEXAS- The big story around this game has a lot to do with travel. Even the quarterback's mom is throwing in the towel and making the commute by car instead of by air.
Dina Melott posted to Instagram that she was making the drive. That’s a trend we’re starting to see more and more.
A few Montana State University Students said they weren’t missing this game, which is why they drove to Denver.
“We are from Bozeman and we decided to drive to Denver because it was cheaper and then we flew from there,” Hannah Herzog said, “we are going to go visit the stockyards tonight and hang out tomorrow and then go to the game Saturday.”
One of the three students, Ava Murray has been going to bobcat her entire life, and that’s no exaggeration.
You could almost say Murray was born at a bobcats game.
“It means a lot [to be here]... My dad played for the team,” Murray said, “so I went to my first game when I was three weeks old, it's just cool to be here and see them go to the championships.”
These are the only people who are finding all Trent modes of transportation or commuting partway and flying out. Jodi Ruckman said her family decided to fly into Oklahoma and rent an RV and then make the drive.