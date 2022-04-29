LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Dillon's own Troy Andersen found out his NFL Draft fate on Friday night, with the Atlanta Falcons picking him at No. 58 overall.
He is the first Bobcat ever to go in the second round, and the highest draft pick for the program since DT Bill Kollar went No. 32 overall in 1974.
Andersen is the 35th Bobcat to get drafted and the first since tight end Beau Sandland in 2016. The Dillon native is also the sixth MSU linebacker to get drafted into the NFL.
After recording the fastest 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds) amongst linebackers at the NFL Combine in March, Andersen’s draft stock skyrocketed to being predicted as a top 75 pick heading into the draft.
Andersen acted as a Swiss Army Knife during his four years of playing at Montana State, taking turns at the quarterback, running back and linebacker positions.
During his senior season in 2021-2022, Andersen averaged 10 total tackles per game which ranked 12th in the FCS and recorded 150 total tackles which ranks fifth most in a single season in program history.
He finished his senior year as the 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American, the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-Big Sky selection, along with CoSIDA Academic All-American honors and being name a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete.
While his recent success is a newfound treasure to football fans across the country, it’s no surprise to Dillon natives.
"From the time I was little, we played everything together and it was really just the off the field stuff of how he treated everyone and how hard he worked,” said Bobcats senior fullback RJ Fitzgerald. “He was always a pretty humble person even when he was succeeding in college."
"With everything he does on the field and in life, he's just a leader and a role model,” former Dillon Beavers varsity football coach Rick Nordahl said. “It just never ceases to amaze me when he gets nominated for some type of academic and athletic award."
"You see at MSU the way his teammates talk about him; his teammates in Dillon are the same way,” Beavers JV basketball coach Jeff Edwards said. “We're just so dang proud of him, we just love him to death and we're just excited for this weekend."