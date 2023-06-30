DILLON- Dillon native, former Montana State linebacker, and now Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Anderson is back in his hometown, hosting his first ever kids football camp. Over 200 campers were there to get hands-on football experience from one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of the city of Dillon.
Hundreds of kids waited outside a sold-out Vigilante Park, anxiously waiting for the once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Troy Andersen. Being that this was the first inaugural Troy Andersen Football Camp, Andersen thought the turnout would be small. Andersen stated, "I'm extremely excited to see all these little guys that are coming out today. Crazy, crazy turnout. I had no clue. Obviously, first time we're trying to do something like this and have had so many people help me and yeah it should be fun."
Little did he know, he has a massive fan base and following in a city that populates just over 4,000 people. They are passionate about their sports teams and athletes and Troy may be the greatest one of them all to ever come out of the city of Dillon.
Kids of all ages and sizes rocked his 44 Atlanta Falcons jersey, with the hopes to one day grow up and be the next Troy Andersen. Most of these youngsters are already ready to be on camera and didn't shy away from their first opportunity. We interviewed a bunch of different kids and most of them said that their favorite thing about Troy is his, "Biceps" and the fact that he's, "From Dillon."
Troy being from such a small town, succeeding the way has, Troy had a very simple yet effective message, that is more than just how to build your biceps, "Yeah, I mean, work hard and believe in yourself. There are always good people that surround you and trust and rely on them."
Campers had the opportunity to compete in some of the same drills that Troy has done all of his career, from tackling, to receiving, agility to ladders, hand eye coordination and teamwork, this camp gave these kids a glimpse into what it’s like to compete at the next level. An overall successful day at the first ever Troy Andersen Football Camp, something that I expect we see for years to come.