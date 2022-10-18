After overcoming at 14-3 deficit in the first half to ultimately beat Northern Colorado 37-14, Montana State Football started Week 8 with a number of victories.
The Bobcats are ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the first time this season. In addition, senior wide receiver Willie Patterson earned his first Co-Offensive Big Sky Player of the Week honors after his career high performance of seven catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
"It was amazing honestly after practice seeing that on my phone was definitely a blessing," Patterson said. "But it just goes to show our preparation all week that our coaches put us in and all of the positions they do so shoutout to the coaches and the players that helped me get that."
Along with Patterson helping the Cats advance to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Big Sky play, MSU's defense dominated the Bears on third down conversions.
"They were ultimately two of 14 on third down so I felt good about how our defense performed," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "We continue to play with great effort and great resiliency and that's what we need to do as a team."
Cats' redshirt freshman defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV was one team member who played with great effort and resiliency. After going in for Brody Grebe who was ejected due to a controversial targeting call in the first half, the Bozeman native recorded one and a half sacks disrupting the Bears' backfield.
"I did the best I could," Eiden said. "Those are some really big shoes to fill, but as a whole the whole d-line we work together and we trusted each other and just kind of did the best we could to make sure we got it done."
Montana State is back at Bobcat Stadium this Saturday, October 22 to host undefeated Weber State for a top 5 FCS matchup.