We know that by the end of this week, former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen will be on an NFL roster. What we don't know is for what team and where he will be picked in this year's draft. So let's try our best to find out...
First lets look back to February. According to this Mock Draft Database, Andersen went from being outside the top 250 overall prospects to now sitting just outside the top 75.
After I researched all the top expert mock drafts, this is what I found. At lowest, Andersen is projected to go 41st overall and at highest, 111th overall, with his average draft selection being right around 80th overall.
As for where he goes...the team that stands out among predictions is the Denver Broncos.
The big reason Troy has been linked to Denver might have something to do with his former team in Bozeman. The Bobcats highest drafted player in program history, Bill Kollar, is the team's defensive line coach, and former bobcat Alex Singleton recently signed with the broncos, although he wants Andersen to perhaps flourish elsewhere.
"I watched his pro day, I watched obviously a lot of their games. It's exciting, I'm excited to see where he goes...hopefully not Denver," said Singleton, laughing. "But outside of that, there's 31 other teams, you know, ready for him. He's gonna have a great opportunity..."
If he goes in the second or third round it would be pretty historic. As far as Montanans go, Andersen would be the 11th Treasure State native to go in the first two rounds. The last Montanan to get picked that high was Dwan Edwards from Columbus (drafted by Baltimore in 2004), while the last Big Sky player drafted in the second round (by Tennessee in 2005) was Michael Roos from Eastern Washington.
Both Bobcat fans and Montanans alike will have to wait to see where and when Andersen gets picked...