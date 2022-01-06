FRISCO, Texas. -- The North Dakota State Bison -- the big, bad bullies of the FCS -- are in an unprecedented college football run winning 8 of the past 9 championships. They had a 39-game winning streak in the middle of that, which is the third longest in college football history and have sent quarterback after quarterback to the NFL.
You compare that to the present-day dynasty of FBS Alabama who from 2009 to 2021 have won 4 national championships. Of course, they are eyeing their fifth this year, while the Bison have eyes on their ninth.
Lets go to the NFL where Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have put together the most impressive run we've seen in NFL history. From 2002-2019 the Patriots won six super bowls and appeared in 9. But 6 in 17 seasons is not 8 of 9 and Michael Jordan fans will definitely agree 8-0 in championship games is better than 6-3…more on them in a bit.
In the MLB, we have to turn to the Yankees. They had their run from 1998- 2000, but we have to go all the way back to 1947 where they had a span of winning 15 of 18 world series titles. Of course, Yankees fans will claim those championships when arguing with Bostonians but there were only half the number of teams back then. Easier to be 1 of 16 than 1 of 128.
Hockey's greatest dynasty was the Oilers from 1983-1990…Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier led the team to five championships in seven years and are the only team ever to have 400 goals in a single season. Bison fans think 5 of 7 is pretty cute.
Back to Jordan, whose Bulls won two three peats. The global impact was immeasurable but might not be the best dynasty of their own sport. The Boston Celtics won 8 straight titles and 11 of 13 from 1956-69. Those numbers beat NDSU as of now, but lets be real.
The last two years were with Bill Russell as a player-coach (yes, that was an actual thing) and again only 14 teams were in the league.
The two biggest threats to the Bison dynasty claim might be in the college ranks as well. Perhaps the greatest coach in the history of American sports, John Wooden, led UCLA to ten titles in 12 seasons including seven straight with an 88 game winning streak thrown in.
On the women's side, we have Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies who won 11 national titles but over a 25 year span including a 111 game winning streak where only three games were decided by 10 points or less.
So do the bison have a claim as the best dynasty in sports? Perhaps the bigger question is when will it end? Montana state fans hope the answer is this Saturday.