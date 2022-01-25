Leading his team to a road sweep with an impressive stat line, Montana State’s Xavier Bishop has been named Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball ROAR Organic Player of the Week.
The senior guard averaged 20.5 points per game, 6.5 assists per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 1.0 steal per game as the Bobcats went out on the road and handled business against both Northern Arizona and Portland State.
He shot 46 percent from the field and 78 percent from the charity stripe in the process.
This marks Bishop’s third career honor after earning the title twice during the 2020-21 season. He was a member of the Preseason Big Sky All-Conference Team this year following earning Second Team All-Big Sky honors following the 20-21 campaign.
Originally from Springfield, Illinois, Bishop transferred to MSU by way of Kansas City.