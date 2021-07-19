PRESS RELEASE: BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Carla Nicosia were honored on Thursday, July 15, for their achievements in competition and in the classroom. Both were selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Team which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances.
Hamilton and Nicosia are each first-time selections to the District 6 First Team. The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into geographic districts and the program recognizes honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
A Bozeman native, Hamilton ended an eventful 2020-21 athletic calendar year with a finals appearance at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the men's steeplechase. His time of 8:25.7 to advance to the finals set a program record he'd previously broken at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene.
Hamilton claimed All-America accolades during the indoor and outdoor seasons with his best finish of fifth coming in the steeplechase at the outdoor meet. He completed a repeat gold medal performance at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in the same event, while he set a school-record time in the 1,500 of 3:37.51 to earn a silver medal at the conference meet. Hamilton also advanced to the NCAA Cross Country Championships after finishing runner-up at the Big Sky Winter Cross Country meet.
The Bobcat distance runner garners a 3.79 GPA and is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Nicosia, in her lone season at Montana State, completed her college career by appearing at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas, in May. She placed 36th in the women's triple jump following a standout senior outdoor year of eligibility.
The Columbia Falls native set the program record in the triple jump, which had stood for nearly 20 years, during the outdoor slate. She achieved her lifetime best of 41 feet, 8.5 inches on her final jump at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships. Nicosia earned her second silver medal of her college career with her 2021 runner-up showing coming by just a quarter of an inch. The triple jumper, who previously competed at Montana, has earned nearly 10 Big Sky All-Academic Team selections and raised her personal record in her featured event by two inches while at Montana State.
Nicosia is currently in graduate school and has a 4.0 GPA while studying exercise physiology/nutrition.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-August.