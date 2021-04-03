In his sixth year of coaching the University of Houston Men's Basketball program, Kelvin Sampson leads the Cougars to their first Final Four appearance in 37 years.
Though, in a zoom press conference this week, he reflected on where his head coaching career first began in 1980 at Montana Tech University.
"St. James Hospital was where Kellen (son) and Lauren (daughter) were born in 1981 and 1985. When I got to Butte I think I was 24 years old, those people were just nice to me and Karen," Sampson said. "When we got there we didn't have any children it was just she and I, we didn’t have much but we threw everything in the back of a U-Haul truck and drove from East Lansing to Butte.”
Before his 33-year coaching career and now 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, Sampson started as an assistant coach for the Orediggers, making just $1000 a year.
“The reality that hit me when the financial guy said do you want $100 for 10 months or do you want it all up front, I said wow, let's go and get it up front so at least I get to look at it.”
About three weeks after arriving in Butte, one of Sampson's, "all-time heroes," and Tech's former Vice President of Fiscal Affairs, Vic Burt, gave him a management position at The Greens student-living complex.
"They wouldn't pay you any money but you could live rent free. That was huge for Karen and I cause we didn't really have much then."
Six months went by and Sampson became the head coach. He held that position for four and a half years, bringing home three Frontier Conference Championships, three straight 22-win seasons, two appearances in the NAIA District 12 Championship, and was the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 1983 and 1985. Though, something more than just his success on the court resonates with the Orediggers.
“As great of a coach as he is, he really is a better person," player for Sampson (1982-1985) and current Vice President of Development and Alumni Engagement, Joe McClafferty said. "He’s someone who completely understands team and how to build team. Through everything I’ve done in my career, I’ve tried to take that same sort of sense of how are we going to build this team, how is this team going to work together, how are we going to achieve this.”
“I remember we were standing right over there on that sideline (on Kelvin Sampson Court) when our guys were playing some fall open gym and he asked me to go grab him a whiteboard," Tech's Men's Basketball Coach, Adam Hiatt said. "I grabbed him a little whiteboard and he’s drawing up plays and saying, hey, you should really use this action this might be good for you guys. Come to find out we actually used some of those and they were actually great for us. He's just supportive, this is a place that he’s never forgotten and he never will forget.”
While Sampson gets set to face Baylor in NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, he'll never forget the Mining City where he learned the true meaning of community and team.
“The thing that it taught us more than anything was a sense of community and how a community can support a team," Sampson said. "They didn't know me and I didn't know them, but of all the places I’ve been, they’ve probably left the biggest impression on me. My heart is probably more Montana Tech because they were unconditional, we lost and we won and the love was the same both ways. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
In addition to making history with both the Orediggers and the Cougars, Sampson was named this year's recipient of the John McLendon Coach of the Year on Friday. Montana Tech had a non-conference game scheduled with Houston during the 2020 season, but it was postponed due to Covid-19. That said, the Orediggers and the Cougars hope to meet this upcoming season.