Former Montana Tech Offensive Lineman, Hunter Spartz was the lone Oredigger who performed with 11 Bobcats at Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. However, Spartz quickly felt like he was a member of the team.
"They were super welcoming," Spartz said. "As soon as I got here, all of the guys were talking to me. During the bench and the vertical, hearing them cheering me on just like I was one of their own is pretty sweet."
Spartz was impressive in a number of tests, bench pressing 28 reps which was second-best behind former Cats' Defensive Lineman, Chase Benson who had 30 reps. Though the two-time all-conference athlete has goals that go beyond the field, participating in pro day was a dream come true.
"It's kind of a big deal for me even to come out here and participate in the pro day with some of those guys. I mean you've got Troy Andersen participating in the combine, just being able to be around him and have him tell me that I did a good job today was pretty sweet," Spartz said. "It's awesome being able to represent Montana Tech coming from a smaller school just showing the guys out here that just cause you're from a smaller school doesn't mean you're not capable of continuing to play."
The first day of the NFL Draft is on Thursday, April 28.