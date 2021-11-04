BUTTE, Mont. -- Three Conference Runner of the Week awards, two National Runner of the Week awards, and a couple of top finishes against some Division I competition--the trophy case is already full for Montana Tech senior Becca Richtman heading into Friday's Frontier Conference championship.
Take a stop by any Montana Tech cross country practice, and you'll see Becca Richtman leading the pack with a smile on her face. And when everyone else has finished their laps, Richtman is still trotting along with that same smile as when she began.
That positive mentality has allowed her to become one of the top cross country runners in the nation.
"You can do it, you want to do it; you're here because you want to," Richtman said on her self-motivation methods. "Don't waste the opportunity because they're limited."
Her leadership has made an immediate impact on those around her. The Montana Tech girls' cross country team, in just its second year of existence, is already a top 25 program.
But Richtman's road to success has not always been easy.
"Since we did start together at Winona State, there were a lot less accolades coming her way back then," head coach Zach Kughn said. "Matter of fact, my last meet as coach at Winona State, she wasn't even in the top seven--didn't make the travel team."
Nobody knows Richtman's journey better than Montana Tech head coach Zach Kughn. The two have been working together for four years, starting at Winona State in Minnesota. And when Kughn moved to Butte to help start up the new cross country program, Richtman tagged along. And Kughn has seen her grow leaps and bounds firsthand.
"One thing I try to explain to our athletes on the team is don't look at someone and assume they got there purely from talent; there's a lot of work that's gone into it," Kughn said. "And it's been just consistent progress each year. She's on year 10 as a runner or something like that, and it's taken all 10 to get here."
But Richtman's work is not finished yet. She and the other cross country runners will head to the Frontier Conference championship in Dillon on Friday with their eyes on the prize.
The preparation will be the same as always. Overcoming the mental aspect will be the challenge.
"You're going into championship season, so it's a little bit more exciting," Richtman said. "All teams are going there to try to do the same thing, so it's kind of just coming together, working together, and being the best you can be."