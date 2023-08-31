KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the first in-season NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll of the season today. The Montana Tech Orediggers moved up from their preseason ranking of No. 15 to the No. 10 spot in the national poll.
The ranking marks the highest ever for an Oredigger team in school history.
Under head coach Brian Solomon, the Orediggers have consistently appeared in the top 25. In seven of the last ten years, they have been nationally ranked and reached the NAIA National tournament four times in that span.
Since the release of the preseason poll, the Orediggers have rumbled to a 6-0 record. Winning three games at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, two over ranked opponents, the Orediggers added three more victories at the University of Saint Francis Big Dog Classic last weekend.
Olivia Muir leads the Orediggers with 84 total kills, averaging 4.0 kills per set, with a .404 hitting percentage. Maureen Jessop is right behind at 73 total kills and a hitting percentage of .293.
Taylor Henley is coming off a big weekend in Illinois. She leads the Orediggers in blocks with 22, including 10 solo. She also checks in with 47 kills while hitting a blistering .517.
The Orediggers next matches will be in LaCrosse, Wisconsin at the Viterbo University Tournament on September 8th and 9th. Frontier Conference play starts on September 14th as the Diggs travel to Dillon to take on the Bulldogs of Montana Western.
The full NAIA Coaches' Top 25 can be viewed HERE.