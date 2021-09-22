MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Montana Grizzlies football team is back home on Saturday as they take on Cal Poly, and they hope one of their unsung offensive heroes from the home opener against Western Illinois can break out again.
Malik Flowers is mostly known for his kick return abilities -- he now sits just over 500 yards shy of breaking the school record in the category -- but against Western Illinois, he made the most of his touches.
Flowers notched three catches for 100 yards, turning two of them into touchdowns. While he is making the most of reps on special teams, he is ready to start making trips to the end zone a recurring offensive theme.
"After all that time you know just being a kick returner, just helping where I can, just filling my role in the team so now that I can fit into that whether its on offense or things like that," Flowers said.
"Just seeing it all come together and gel pretty well. Getting in the end zone is a great feeling whether its on a kick return or at receiver but just having these guys up front to help me and a great quarterback that can throw it to me, its a great feeling."
"Malik's had a good year," Head Coach Bobby Hauck said. "I mean he's really evolved as a player, he's a good player. He's another starter essentially even though he's not on the first group out there, the first play. We can count on him making plays, he's a great kid and he's done a nice job."
Next up for Flowers and the Grizzlies is this weekend's Homecoming game against the aforementioned Mustangs, who come in at 1-2 on the season. Most recently, they were dismantled by a solid South Dakota team 48-14, so the fourth-ranked Griz will be heavy favorites.
Our SWX crew will have you covered if you can't make it to Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The broadcast of Saturday's game will air at 1 p.m. MT on ABC throughout much of the state, and on SWX for Billings-area viewers.